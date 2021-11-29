Ryan Lindgren is still the team’s top LHD for a reason.

The New York Rangers had a shortened week due to the New York Islanders’ COVID-19 outbreak.

They played incredibly well in both of their games, against the Islanders and then the Boston Bruins. They were dominant in all regards and it looks like the offense is finally clicking.

The majority of the team’s players played very well this week, but LHD Ryan Lindgren was the best.

Lindgren this week:

at BOS: 1 A

Average Game Score: 2.4

Average defensive impact: 0.6

Lindgren was one of the Rangers’ best players last week, but took it up a notch in Week 7 to be New York’s absolute best.

The team’s top LHD as well as one-half of one of the best defensive pairings in the league flies under the radar often but, as we’re seeing, is indescribably valuable to the Rangers.

This week, Lindgren played a strong offensive game while adding an assist to his point-total and played a good defensive game. It’s always good to see one of the team’s top guys succeed like this, especially in key games.

Honorable Mention: RHD Adam Fox

at NYI: 1 A

at BOS: 2 A

Average Game Score: 2.31

Average defensive impact: 0.34

These past two weeks have been big for the Rangers’ top defensive pairing. Fox, who was the team’s player of the week last week, was the Rangers’ second-best player this past week, not far behind his partner.

With three points in two games, Fox showed off his offensive ability while playing well in his own zone.

There isn’t much to say about the Rangers’ best player and the best defenseman in the league, who continues to perform at an elite level.

It’s almost guaranteed that he’ll always be one of the Rangers’ absolute best, week in and week out.