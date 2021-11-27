Who will be the next wave of stars for the Mets?

As free agency continues to roll and the New York Mets continue to sort out their mess of a front office, what we do know is the crop of prospects already in the organization. And the Mets have some potential on the way.

MLB Pipeline ranked three Mets in their Top 100, and recent drafts have added a lot of pitching depth (almost all right-handed pitching) to the system. Baseball America also has good things to say about the top of the Mets’ system.

So who are our top ten prospects in the Mets’ system as the offseason continues?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Cyclones (@brooklyncyclones)

1. Francisco Álvarez, C

Bats: R

Throws: R

5’10” — 233

DOB: 11/19/2001 (Age: 20)

Guatire, Venezuela

Signed: 2018 ($2.7 million)

Álvarez was one of the breakout stars in the minors in 2021. In 84 games with High-A Brooklyn, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 58 with a .351 OBP. Scouts love his makeup and work ethic, which is why MLB Pipeline elevated him all the way to their No. 10 overall prospect in baseball. He’s going to be a star.

2. Brett Baty, 3B/OF

Bats: L

Throws: R

6’3″ — 210

DOB: 11/13/1999 (Age: 22)

Austin, Texas

Drafted: 1st Round (#12 overall) — 2019

Between High-A and Double-A, Baty posted an impressive .382 OBP in his first full professional season. He had 35 extra-base hits in 91 games and has a lot of pop in the bat. If he sticks at third, that would potentially solve a long-term issue for the Mets. MLB Pipeline ranked Baty No. 45 overall in their Top 100.

3. Ronnie Mauricio, SS

Bats: Both

Throws: Right

6’3″ — 166

DOB: 4/4/2001 (Age: 20)

San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Signed: 2018 ($2.1 million)

Mauricio is one of three Mets’ prospects who cracked MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (#53). But, as we previously wondered, what will the Mets do with their top shortstop prospect when they have $341 million committed to Francisco Lindor? He’s a terrific prospect who might be one year away from being big league ready, but there are nine more years of Lindor in the way — unless he changes positions. A switch-hitter, he could be an option at second base or the outfield.

4. Mark Vientos, 3B/OF

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

6’4″ — 185

DOB: 12/11/1999 (Age: 21)

Plantation, Florida

Drafted: 2nd round (#59 overall) — 2017

It might be time for Vientos to get a crack at the big leagues. He’s performed well in the minors and, at 21, could factor into the 2022 Mets either at third base or as a corner outfielder. In 83 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, Vientos hit 25 home runs and hit .281 for the season. With Baty also coming at third, he might get some run in right field.

5. Matt Allan, RHP

Throws: Right

6’3″ — 225

DOB: 04/17/2001 (Age: 20)

Sanford, Florida

Drafted: 3rd round (#89 overall) — 2019

Allan is a fascinating prospect to consider. Some felt he was the top high school arm in the 2019 draft but he was committed to the University of Florida and was asking for a lot of money. He fell to the Mets in the third round, but they selected him — and paid him; Allan signed for $2.5 million, roughly four times slot value for the No. 89 overall pick. He needed Tommy John surgery during the 2021 season so his 2022 will start late and his arrival in the majors will be pushed back as well.

6. Alex Ramirez, OF

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

6’3″ — 170

DOB: 1/13/2003 (Age: 18)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Signed: 2019 ($2.05 million)

Ramirez is one of the young prospects who are a lottery ticket at this point. He received a big signing bonus in 2019 but the pandemic cost him his first professional season in 2020. There’s a ton of potential in Ramirez, who can fly. But he’ll need time to develop.

7. JT Ginn, RHP

Throws: Right

6’2″ — 200

DOB: 5/20/1999 (Age: 22)

Flowood, MS / Mississippi State

Drafted: 2nd round (#52 overall) — 2020

Ginn was the Dodgers’ first-round pick in 2018 (30th overall) but opted to go to college instead. His numbers as a college freshman were ridiculous: 105 strikeouts vs. 19 walks in 86.1 innings — good enough to be named SEC Freshman Pitcher of the Year. But Tommy John surgery slowed his progress. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and he has a plus slider.

8. Robert Dominguez, RHP

Throws: Right

6’5″ — 195

DOB: 11/30/2001 (Age: 20)

Irapa, Venezuela

Signed: 2019

Dominguez was named the top IFA pitcher of the class of 2019 by Baseball America. His fastball was averaging 96 mph with a solid breaking ball and changeup early in 2020, but shoulder issues slowed his start to the 2021 campaign. He signed as an older prospect but scouts love his stuff.

9. Calvin Ziegler, RHP

Throws: Right

6’0″ — 205

DOB: 10/03/2002 (Age: 19)

Kitchener, ON, Canada

Drafted: 2nd round (#46 overall) — 2021

Ziegler was the first Canadian high school prospect selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. His fastball sits in the mid- to high-90s and he has a nice breaking ball. After the Mets failed to sign Kumar Rocker, Ziegler became their top pick from the Class of 2021. He’s young but has big upside.

10. Dominic Hamel, RHP

Throws: Right

6’2″ — 205

DOB: 03/02/1999 (Age: 22)

Chandler, AZ / Dallas Baptist

Drafted: 3rd round (#81 overall) — 2021

Hamel wasn’t drafted out of high school, but had a tremendous final collegiate season at Dallas Baptist. His 13 wins ranked second in NCAA Division I and his 136 strikeouts in 91.2 innings set a school record. He’s a high spin rate guy whose fastball sits in the low- to mid-90s. He also features a good slider and curveball.