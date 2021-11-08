Who are the best prospects in the Mets organization?
The future has plenty of question marks for the New York Mets organization, starting with the front office and trickling down to the manager and players on the roster next season.
On Monday, Baseball America dropped their rankings of the top ten prospects in the Mets organization. How does the future look for the Mets?
We previously discussed Ronny Mauricio, the top shortstop prospect in the system. With Francisco Lindor signed for the next decade, what is Mauricio’s future with the organization?
One name missing from previous lists from BA is Pete Crow-Armstrong; the Mets traded the young centerfielder to the Chicago Cubs for Javier Baez at the deadline.
Here’s how Baseball America ranked the Mets’ top ten prospects at the close of the 2021 baseball year. What do you think?
1. Francisco Alvarez, C
2. Brett Baty, 3B/OF
3. Ronny Mauricio, SS
4. Mark Vientos, 3B/OF
5. Matt Allan, RHP
6. JT Ginn, RHP
7. Alex Ramirez, OF
8. Khalil Lee, OF
9. Joel Diaz, RHP
10. Calvin Ziegler, RHP
BA also updated their rankings of the best prospects in the organization by tool. Here are the best Mets prospects by tool according to the publication:
Best Hitter for Average: Francisco Alvarez
Best Power Hitter: Mark Vientos
Best Strike-Zone Discipline: Francisco Alvarez
Fastest Baserunner: Jaylen Palmer
Best Athlete: Ronny Mauricio
Best Fastball: Michel Otanez
Best Curveball: Brian Metoyer
Best Slider: J.T. Ginn
Best Changeup: Jose Butto
Best Control: J.T. Ginn
Best Defensive Catcher: Nick Meyer
Best Defensive Infielder: Brett Baty
Best Infield Arm: Ronny Mauricio
Best Defensive Outfielder: Jake Mangum
Best Outfield Arm: Stanley Consuegra
