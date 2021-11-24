ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 12.

The NFL MVP is essentially a quarterback award.

But did you ever think a 44-year-old one would even be in the running for the honor?

Ahead of Week 12, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sits atop the DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds board and could indeed produce (and win) his way to a fourth league MVP.

Will Tom remain consistent through the final seven weeks of the regular season?

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tom Brady +300

Josh Allen +600

Matthew Stafford +1000

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Dak Prescott +1000

Kyler Murray +1200

Justin Herbert +1200

Patrick Mahomes +1200

Lamar Jackson +1400

Jonathan Taylor +2000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The GOAT Now on Top

Tom Brady is atop the MVP odds board heading into Week 12 — what a time to be alive.

The ageless wonder and star Buccaneers quarterback continued his stellar season Monday night and threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants.

That type of performance has been routine for Brady for years. And thanks to the latest one, Tom is +300 to win the league’s top individual award.

Josh Allen Descends

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the favorite to win the NFL MVP heading into this past weekend’s games.

But now, that’s not the case.

The fourth-year signal-caller went from +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook to +600 ahead of Week 12. The odds decrease follows a blowout loss to the Colts this past Sunday in which he threw for only 209 yards with a pair of interceptions.

There’s still time for Allen to improve his chances of earning this honor, but if the season were to end today, recency bias would draw many away from the young Buffalo Bill.

Smart Bet: Patrick Mahomes at +1200

Yes, this would’ve sounded crazy just a few weeks ago.

But the Chiefs are on a roll and back to their winning ways. Translation: the AFC must watch out.

We say every week with this safe betting play that as long as the player keeps producing and his team keeps winning, they’ll at least have a shot at the MVP.

Both are possible with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The star quarterback, despite not throwing a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Dallas, can quickly come into his own down the stretch while the Chiefs work toward the top seed in the conference, which is still attainable.

Jonathan Taylor has Entered the Chat

A non-quarterback in the MVP race?

Right now, that’s very much the case

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards with five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in a big win over the Bills. He’s now leading the league in both rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (13) and could ascend the MVP odds board if he continues to produce.

