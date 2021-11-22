Some of the Rangers top guys as well as familiar faces stood out in Week 6.

Week 6 is in the books and it was another good one for the New York Rangers. They played three close games, winning their matchups against the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres while dropping the second game to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Overall, the Rangers played incredibly well in all three games and the team is getting better and better by the day. Last week, the Rangers’ second line really stood out. They helped get the offense going and have been key to the team’s recent success.

Who was the best of the best this past week?

Player of the week: RHD Adam Fox

vs. BUF: 2 A

Average Game Score: 2.44

Average defensive impact: 1.12

It was only a matter of time before the best defenseman in the NHL received this honor. Fox was, by far, the Rangers’ best player this week.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner was incredible in all three of New York’s games this week: he finished second in Game Score against Montreal and was the team’s best player against Toronto and Buffalo.

Fox was offensively impactful in all three games, as he usually is, and really showed that part of his game off on Sunday against the Sabres, when he added two more assists to his resume.

While Fox did well offensively this week, his defensive game is worth talking about, too. This was probably Fox’s best week, defensively speaking, all season.

The Rangers looked good in their own zone and on the penalty kill in all three games and their best blueliner being on top of his game was a key reason why. Fox was smart and didn’t let his opponents get much done in the Rangers’ zone.

Fox was quintessentially himself this week and we should expect more weeks like this from the best defenseman in the game.

Honorable Mention #1: RW Kaapo Kakko

vs. MTL: 1 G

at TOR: 1 A

vs. BUF: 1 G

Average Game Score: 1.58

Average defensive impact: 0.62

Honorable Mention #2: LHD Ryan Lindgren

vs. BUF: 1 G

Average Game Score: 1.54

Average defensive impact: 0.99

Honorable Mention #3: C Ryan Strome

vs. MTL: 1 A

at TOR: 1 A

vs. BUF: 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.51

Average defensive impact: 0.53

This clearly was another big week for the Rangers’ second line. Both Kakko and Strome are back on this list. Kakko is getting better and better, claiming the superlative of the Rangers’ second-best player of the week for himself.

The kid is on a four-game point-streak and can’t stop scoring highlight-reel goals. Kakko is also playing great defense, something he’s been doing since last season.

Bread doing Bread things, per usual. pic.twitter.com/Hrs3QEWgkE — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 17, 2021

Kaapo Kakko, you are a treasure. pic.twitter.com/ltQij6BJUL — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 22, 2021

Kakko’s emergence has been crucial to the Rangers’ success and it’s refreshing to see him establish himself as the team’s best RW.

Seeing Fox’s partner here should come as no surprise. Lindgren also had his best defensive week of the season and didn’t allow much to get to past him.

Lindgren did very well in his own zone, but is going to be the talk of the town for a few days because of his game-winning goal against the Sabres on Sunday, the first of his career.

Lindgren blasted one past Aaron Dell off a brilliant pass by Mika Zibanejad with 0.7 seconds left until overtime.

RYAN LINDGREN YOU KING pic.twitter.com/HB36iajw6g — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 22, 2021

This was a big week for Lindgren in both zones and the Rangers will continue to expect big things from their number one LHD.

Kakko’s linemate as well as last week’s player of the week, Strome, is back on here. Strome wasn’t as dominant in Week 6 as he was in Week 5, but he was still one of the team’s best players and continues to be a significant factor in the team’s success.

He recorded an assist in each of this week’s games and played a strong defensive game. It’s no coincidence that the Rangers do well, especially offensively, when Strome does well, so the hope will be that he continues to play as strongly as he has been.