We’re still a month or two away from the launch of New York online sports betting, but one New York legislator is already prepping to expand sports betting opportunities in the state.

Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. filed a bill for the state’s upcoming legislative session in January to bring horse racing into the online sportsbook fold, a point of action he noted would be high on his list for the next state budget.

“If someone on one of our apps can bet on the Nets, Knicks, Rangers, whatever team they want, and also horse racing at Saratoga, it will give the New York consumer a better product. I think integrating horse racing into mobile betting will be a very high priority for me,” Addabbo PREVIOUSLY TOLD ESNY.

New York Sports Betting Kiosks Also A Reality?

Senate Bill S7536 seeks to allow the nine qualified sports betting operators the ability to take horse racing bets on their mobile apps.

Additionally, the bill allows sports betting operators to partner with “select affiliates” to install self-service betting kiosks at their premises for customers.

If passed, the legislation would state sports bettors to place a fixed odds bet on a horse race through one of the nine online operators. The operator would have to partner and enter into an agreement with a horse racing content provider.

The bill would also allow select New York affiliates to partner with a qualified sportsbook to offer self-service betting kiosks on their premises. The bill defines an affiliate as any off-track betting corporation, professional sports stadium or arena, franchised corporation or licensed race track.

The bill specifically notes the video-lottery terminal operator at Aqueduct Racetrack will be able to offer betting kiosks as well.

The kiosks would be owned, operated and maintained by the sportsbooks. Customers would be able to place cash wagers at these kiosks without the requirement of registering a sports betting account.

“These changes are expect to result in billions of dollars of tax revenue for the State of New York,” the bill reads.