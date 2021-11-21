The Rangers look to finish up their solid week with a win at home.

The New York Rangers have had split results this week, but are continuing to look good. They’re coming off a loss to the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs, but played very well in that game.

They beat the Maple Leafs the first time the two teams faced off this season, but were much better as a team in this week’s loss. The offense has improved significantly, a sign of good things to come.

The Rangers will finish up the week on Sunday evening against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres aren’t the Maple Leafs and the Rangers are the favorites in this one, but the Rangers can’t take this game lightly.

The Sabres were the worst team in the NHL last season, but have been much better in 2021-22. They’re below-average to average in all categories (offensively, defensively, and on special teams), but play well together as a team.

They’ve garnered a reputation of being difficult to play against. This is a gritty team with a lot of fight that is quick to catch their opponents sleeping.

The good news for the Rangers is that the Sabres are coming off an ugly 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Blueshirts will look to beat them while they’re down.

The Rangers have been good defensively and in net all season. After a slow start offensively, they look much better in their opponents’ zone and are becoming a complete team.

Their top players are getting hot and the secondary guys as well as the youngsters are stepping up and making big plays in big moments.

Sabres players to watch:

G Craig Anderson

This season: 6 GP, .920 SV%, 2.50 GAA

Career vs. NYR, 25 GP, .939 SV%, 1.88 GA

RW Victor Olofsson

This season: 8 GP, 5 G (1 PP), 9 PTS

Career vs. NYR: 9 GP, 2 G (1 PP), 6 PTS

Rangers players to watch:

RHD Adam Fox

This season: 17 GP, 4 G, 16 PTS

Career vs. BUF: 10 GP, 1 G, 13 PTS

LW Chris Kreider

This season: 17 GP, 12 G (7 PP), 15 PTS

LW Artemiy Panarin

This season: 17 GP, 4 G (1 PP), 16 PTS

Career vs. BUF: 19 GP, 8 G (2 PP), 23 PTS

G Igor Shesterkin

This season: 13 GP, .930 SV%, 2.39 GAA

Career vs. BUF: 6 GP, .930 SV%, 1.94 GAA