The Islanders finally open the UBS Arena on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames.

The wait is finally over. After spending the first month and several weeks of the 2021-22 season on the road, the New York Islanders play their home-opener at the brand-new UBS Arena on Saturday.

It’s been a couple of years, but the arena is finally ready and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The first warmups at @UBSArena start NOW. pic.twitter.com/k0078DGsDT — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 20, 2021

Our first fans in the building!

Come on in. Stay awhile. @NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/BjGeDPforv — UBS Arena (@UBSArena) November 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/UBSArena/status/1462192311123824648/photo/1

There really is no place like home. pic.twitter.com/V8bRO9oz2U — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2021

The Islanders took on the Calgary Flames on this historic night. The Islanders played their first-ever game at Nassau Coliseum in 1972 against the then-Atlanta Flames, too.

This was also an interesting night because several Islanders players would miss the game after being placed on COVID-19 protocol. What a night it was for RHD Grant Hutton and LHD Robin Salo to make their NHL debuts.

Welcome to the show Hutton & Salo! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hHDUll5IfN — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 20, 2021

To celebrate the special night, the Islanders invited some familiar faces to participate in puck-drop.

A big thank you to our #Isles Alumni, who helped us drop the puck for tonight’s inaugural game at @UBSArena. There's nothing like celebrating these special moments with them. pic.twitter.com/V9e7dEVoPG — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2021

Some of the greatest Islanders of all time, members of the team’s hall of fame, partook in the honors: Butch Goring, Denis Potvin, Bobby Nystrom, and Clark Gillies. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was also in attendance.

Brock Nelson will go down in history as the first-ever Islanders goal-scorer at UBS.

The Islanders can finally call Elmont their home and this marks the beginning of a new era in this storied franchise’s history.