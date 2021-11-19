The Dallas Cowboys are on the road to meet the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, and the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo provides arguably the best way to bet on the game. This Cowboys-Chiefs matchup might be the biggest game of the weekend, so the leading sportsbook app is upping the ante on it.

The NFL Week 11 FanDuel Sportsbook promo is giving new users the chance to snag 30-1 odds on this Cowboys-Chiefs game. Simply bet $5 to win $150 on either team’s moneyline after signing up and making a qualifying deposit.

The Cowboys are roughly three-point underdogs going entering this game, but anyone who has watched the Chiefs play this year knows that anything can happen. Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes going back and forth should make for an entertaining game if nothing else.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo gives you the best odds on either team. A $5 wager on either team’s moneyline will net a payout of $150 if your team pulls out the victory.

FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Cowboys-Chiefs Promo

Let’s take a closer look at this FanDuel Sportsbook promo. The value is on the Chiefs, but either team gets a crazy boost at 30-1 odds.

Kansas City is at -136 on the moneyline for existing users. That means they would need to wager $204 to win $150. Cowboys backers would need to throw $130 on Dallas for a $150 payout.

You can get that exact same payout on a $5 wager. This might not be a guaranteed win like other FanDuel Sportsbook promos in the past, but the value is incredible.

And it’s worth mentioning again that this FanDuel Sportsbook promo pays out in cold, hard cash. This isn’t site credit or bonus money. This is cash that you can withdraw as soon as it hits your account.

Getting Started on FanDuel Sportsbook

It only takes a few minutes to get started on FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s as easy as 1-2-3. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started immediately:

Click here (or on any of the links on the page) to begin the registration process.

(or on any of the links on the page) to begin the registration process. Make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this promo.

Place a $5 wager on the Cowboys or Chiefs moneyline at 30-1 odds.

Win $150 in cash if your team wins.

This promo is available in all states where FanDuel Sportsbook is located. This includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Notably, FanDuel Sportsbook NY will soon be live.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Preview?

Could this be an early preview of the Super Bowl? The Chiefs have been inconsistent all year long, but the AFC is wide open. They are still capable of making a run all the way.

As for the Cowboys, they look like a brand new team with a healthy Dak Prescott. If the defense can hold up, they have the talent to win in a very crowded NFC.

