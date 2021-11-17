The Rams have now lost two straight games ahead of their Week 11 bye.

Many NFL teams go through slumps here and there, whether they last for a few weeks or a month.

Right now, the Rams are experiencing one. For the moment, it’s just a brief slump — fans hope this negative stretch doesn’t extend past what it currently is.

Despite being “all in,” trading for Von Miller, and signing Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams are now in a position where they’ve lost two straight.

Thus, where does Los Angeles find itself in ESNY’s latest 2021 NFL Power Rankings?

32. Detroit Lions ( → )

The Lions didn’t win in Week 10.

But they didn’t lose either!

Congratulations on the tie…I guess. They’re still very bad though.

31. Houston Texans ( → )

The Texans remain at No. 31 after not playing in Week 10.

The 2021 season is still a wash for this organization. Houston will be a big story in the offseason though given the lingering Deshaun Watson situation.

30. New York Jets ( ↓ 2 )

Whether Zach Wilson or Mike White is under center for the Jets, the real issue in Florham Park is the defense.

Gang Green has allowed at least 45 points in three of its last four games and is the first team to do that since the 1966 Giants.

Following a 45-17 loss to Buffalo this past Sunday, the Jets find themselves down two spots to No. 30.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars ( → )

The Jaguars suffered another loss in Week 10 but I couldn’t lower their ranking due to the fact they kept it close. Jacksonville lost by just six on the road to a much superior Indianapolis team.

28. Miami Dolphins ( ↑ 2 )

The Dolphins somehow defeated a much more talented Ravens squad last Thursday night.

Because of this, we improve Miami’s ranking by two spots. This isn’t a playoff team whatsoever, but the most recent victory was surely impressive.

27. Chicago Bears ( → )

The Bears were on a bye this past week, which explains why they don’t move up or down in our latest power rankings.

26. New York Giants ( ↓ 1 )

The Giants‘ bye came in Week 10 but they move down one spot to make room for Washington’s ascension…

25. Washington Football Team ( ↑ 1 )

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10…somehow.

Washington is now 3-6 and sits in third place in the NFC East.

24. Atlanta Falcons ( ↓ 2 )

The Falcons were in the final Wild Card spot in the NFC heading into Week 10 but certainly didn’t look like a playoff contender on Sunday.

Atlanta lost to Dallas by a score of 43-3 on the road.

23. Seattle Seahawks ( ↓ 2 )

Even with Russell Wilson back under center, the Seahawks still looked like its wings were cut off.

Offensive production was bleak in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay.

22. Denver Broncos ( ↓ 2 )

The Broncos essentially came back down to earth amid a 17-point loss to the Eagles Sunday. Denver is totally an inconsistent ballclub and, at this point, we never know what to expect from this team.

21. Carolina Panthers ( ↑ 3 )

Are the Panthers back?

Cam Newton has returned to Charlotte and contributed to two touchdowns in the big win over Arizona this past Sunday. The veteran quarterback ran for one and threw for another.

It remains to be seen whether Newton will lead Carolina back to the postseason — the remainder of the Panthers’ 2021 campaign should be an interesting storyline.

20. Philadelphia Eagles ( ↑ 3 )

The Eagles are not nearly as bad as many thought they would be.

Ahead of Week 11, they find themselves at No. 20 on our power rankings following a big win over Denver.

Philly has now emerged victorious in two of three.

19. Cleveland Browns ( ↓ 5 )

Losing 45-7 to a rookie quarterback?

I know the Patriots are turning a corner, but the Browns should not be losing by this much to anyone if they want to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year.

What a disastrous performance for Baker Mayfield and co.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers ( ↓ 3 )

The Steelers move down three spots because they somehow tied with the Lions.

I know they didn’t have Ben Roethlisberger on the field due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Lions are…you know…really bad.

17. Indianapolis Colts ( → )

The Colts remain at No. 17 even after winning in Week 10.

They should definitely be defeating Jacksonville by more than six points…no doubt about that.

16. New Orleans Saints ( → )

The Saints lost to the Titans in Week 10 but don’t descend the rankings because I thought it was impressive they only lost by two with Trevor Siemian under center.

Sean Payton further proved how good of a coach he is — the Titans should’ve won that game by more than a touchdown.

15. San Francisco 49ers ( ↑ 4 )

Could the 49ers be back?

San Francisco defeated the division-rival Rams by 21 points Monday night behind 133 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) from wideout Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers must go on a run in order to cover ground in the tough NFC West division.

14. Minnesota Vikings ( ↑ 4 )

I know I’m not right every week with the Vikings, but I won’t fully lose confidence in them.

Minnesota is one of the more underrated teams in this league and could reach the playoffs if it just shows some consistency.

The Vikings move up four spots following a big Week 10 win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

13. Las Vegas Raiders ( ↓ 2 )

Two straight losses for the Raiders?

Las Vegas, in my opinion, will figure it out and end up in the playoffs. But right now, it’s out of the top 12 following a loss to the Giants and a disastrous performance against Kansas City in Week 10.

12. Cincinnati Bengals ( → )

The Bengals remain at No. 12 following their Week 10 bye but need a bounce-back win this coming Sunday afternoon against the Raiders. Cincinnati has lost two straight (to the Jets and Browns).

11. Los Angeles Chargers ( ↓ 1 )

The Chargers exit the top 10 (for now) following a seven-point loss to the Vikings.

This Justin Herbert-led squad is inconsistent (it’s lost three of four) and must go on a run to keep up with the tough division it resides in.

Both the Chiefs and Raiders have established themselves as 2021 playoff contenders in the AFC West.

10. Kansas City Chiefs ( ↑ 3 )

The Chiefs are back in the top 10 following a very convincing win over the Raiders this past Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the victory.

We’ll see how the Chiefs play in the near future, but right now, they’re in a good spot following three consecutive wins.

9. Baltimore Ravens ( ↓ 1 )

The Ravens move back one spot following a tough loss to the inferior Dolphins.

Every good team puts up a stinker every once in a while — I still think Baltimore is a top-10 ballclub, which is why it remains in that section of our power rankings.

8. New England Patriots ( ↑ 1 )

New England has figured it out.

The Patriots have now won four straight by an average margin of 25 points…twenty-five points!

Bill Belichick’s team is becoming one of the better squads in the AFC and could certainly make it back to the playoffs this year. Expect the Pats to continue this dominant run against Atlanta on Thursday night.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ( ↓ 2 )

The Buccaneers are in somewhat of a slump right now. Tom Brady threw two picks against Washington Sunday in what was Tampa Bay’s second straight loss.

The Bucs are now out of the top five ahead of Week 11 — could they get back on the right track against the Giants next Monday night?

6. Dallas Cowboys ( ↑ 1 )

The Cowboys returned to their winning ways against the Falcons this past Sunday, defeating Atlanta 43-3.

Dak Prescott threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns while Dallas continued to solidify itself as one of the NFC’s top teams.

5. Green Bay Packers ( ↑ 1 )

The Packers found themselves back in the win column amid a 17-0 victory over the Seahawks this past Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers returned to the field following his whole COVID-19 fiasco and threw for 292 yards against Seattle.

However, I don’t trust the Packers as much as I do the upcoming quartet of teams…

4. Los Angeles Rams ( ↓ 2 )

Uh oh…

Are the Rams in trouble?

This is still a top-five ballclub, hence why we have Los Angeles at No. 4. But the Sean McVay- and Matthew Stafford-led squad has lost two straight, with the latest defeat coming against the 49ers by a score of 31-10 on Monday night.

3. Arizona Cardinals ( ↓ 2 )

The Cardinals are still talented but are difficult to decipher right now due to the injury-related issues surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle).

He missed the last two games and it’s unknown whether he will return against the Seahawks this Sunday.

Regardless, this is still a great roster that will absolutely be making the playoffs.

2. Tennessee Titans ( ↑ 1 )

The Titans move up to No. 2 to make room for the Cardinals’ and Rams’ drop-offs.

I still think they should’ve defeated Trevor Siemian and the Saints by more than two points, but every team has those types of weeks.

Expect the Titans to remain one of the top squads in the league moving forward.

1. Buffalo Bills ( ↑ 3 )

The Bills are back on top following a 45-17 win over the Jets.

Josh Allen is currently the MVP frontrunner after throwing for two touchdowns in the win.

The Bills should remain at No. 1 over the next few weeks (they play the Colts and Saints in Weeks 11 and 12).

