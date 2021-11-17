There is no shortage of action in the sports world right now and that means it’s the perfect time for Louisiana to launch online sports betting. We expect that to happen in the coming weeks and Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana will be one of the first apps that bettors in the Bayou State can get started on.

Anyone who pre-registers with Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana will earn a $100 bonus to use whenever sports betting goes live. This $100 bonus can be used on any available market and it’s only here while pre-registration is open.

Once online sports betting launches in Louisiana, this bonus goes away with it.

It took long enough, but it appears as if Louisiana is almost ready to join the party. Voters approved sports betting in the November 2020 elections, but it has taken over a year to go from passing the vote to launching. However, the fact that sportsbooks are accepting pre-registrations is a good sign that we are close.

Click here or on any of the links on the page to begin the pre-registration process on Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana and grab your $100 bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

There is nothing complicated about this pre-registration bonus. It only takes a few minutes to create an account and lock in your $100 bonus to use when Louisiana finally launches sports betting.

At this point in time, new users won’t need to make a deposit to qualify for this bonus. In fact, users won’t be able to deposit funds into their accounts until Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana is fully up and running.

That means we are playing the waiting game until then. But don’t wait too long to pre-register. Once sports betting is live, this bonus is gone.

Anyone who pre-registers can double up with this $100 bonus and a Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana new-user promo later. That’s two bonuses before you place your first wager.

Getting This Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana Promo

The pre-registration process in Louisiana is even quicker than signing up for Caesars Sportsbook in other states. The fact that you don’t need to make an initial deposit into your account makes pre-registering very simple. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to begin the pre-registration process on Caesars Sportsbook Lousiana.

to begin the pre-registration process on Caesars Sportsbook Lousiana. Input some basic information like your name, email address, physical address, date of birth, etc. to create an account.

A $100 bonus will be credited to your account. You can use this on any available market once sports betting goes live.

What to Wager On

Well, even though Louisiana is still working out the kinks before launch, it’s highly likely that sports bettors will be betting on the Super Bowl in the Bayou State.

The NFL is the top dog for sports bettors in America, but Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana will have a robust listing of sports. Bettors will be able to place wagers on the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, college football, college basketball, tennis, golf, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more.

