The second line shines for the Blueshirts in Week 5.

The New York Rangers had a a great Week 5, going undefeated in three games. Several of the team’s players performed well during this stretch and many were praised.

Chris Kreider can’t stop scoring, Igor Shesterkin was incredible against the Florida Panthers, K’Andre Miller scored a highlight-reel goal, Jacob Trouba had a great week, Alexis Lafrenière breathed a sigh of relief after getting on the board.

The Rangers’ second line was undeniably their best this week, but their top player wasn’t one most would think of.

Player of the Week: C Ryan Strome

We’ve all come to realize just how important Strome is to this Rangers team. He’s an incredibly important top-six and power play player, especially given the fact that the team’s depth at the center position isn’t great.

Even Artemiy Panarin, one of the best players on the planet, doesn’t do nearly as well without his linemate.

This week, Strome tallied a goal and three assists in three games while averaging a Game Score of 1.77, the highest of any Ranger.

The fact that he was one of the team’s best players in each of the team’s three games is what made him standout: he finished top-four in Game Score in each matchup.

Strome contributed quite a bit to the team’s success this week and continues to show his importance to this team.

Honorable Mentions: LW Artemiy Panarin and RW Kaapo Kakko

Strome was the best Ranger this week, but his linemates, Panarin and Kakko, weren’t far behind.

Panarin recorded two goals and two assists this week as well as an average Game Score of 1.51. He was top-five in terms of Game Score for the Rangers every game this week.

Kakko didn’t stand out much in the Rangers’ first two games this week, but was outstanding on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.

Kakko earned his first two points of the season this game, a goal and an assist. His jaw-dropping 3.79 Game Score was the highest a Ranger has earned in a single game this season.

It seemed just as soon as people began to grow seriously concerned with Kakko’s play, the young winger broke out. This will, hopefully, be the first of many great games for the kid.

Panarin and Kakko’s fabulous play this week are even more evidence of Strome’s ability and importance. When he plays well, the guys around him play well.