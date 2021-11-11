Who needs football over the long turkey weekend when we can watch hockey!
The NHL announced a couple changes to the league schedule on Thursday, and the New York Rangers are now in a featured matchup.
The Rangers’ game against the Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 26, is now the NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown. It will air on ABC and ESPN+ at 1 PM EST.
The Rangers-Bruins game replaces the Blackhawks vs. Blues in the premier matchup of the day.
The @NHL and @espn announced updates to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule. #ThanksgivingShowdown
Details: https://t.co/qHH2QepSR3 pic.twitter.com/HCHcEc9sZN
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2021