Who needs football over the long turkey weekend when we can watch hockey!

The NHL announced a couple changes to the league schedule on Thursday, and the New York Rangers are now in a featured matchup.

The Rangers’ game against the Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 26, is now the NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown. It will air on ABC and ESPN+ at 1 PM EST.

The Rangers-Bruins game replaces the Blackhawks vs. Blues in the premier matchup of the day.