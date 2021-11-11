The Wide Right Podcast is back with episode 99.

NFL Week 10 is here, and to bring you your best bets, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 99.

On the latest edition of the program, we’ll be discussing our spread, total and moneyline picks for 13 of the 14 games set to take place in the upcoming slate.

The only game we didn’t speak on was Sunday’s Panthers-Cardinals matchup because of Kyler Murray’s pending status (the quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury).

As always, odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY