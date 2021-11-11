The latest DraftKings promo ahead of NFL Week 10 action is switching things up by now providing new players with a virtually can’t-lose proposition.

The DraftKings promo for NFL Week 10 gives bettors 100-1 odds on either team to score at least one point in any matchup. Place a $1 wager on any game and win $100 if either team manages to score at least once.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS ON 1+ POINT!

NFL WEEK 10 BONUS! BET NOW

Given no NFL game has ended in a scoreless tie in almost 80 years, this new bonus offer is as close to a sure-thing as it gets.

Click here to get the latest DraftKings promo for NFL Week 10 with 100-1 odds on 1+ point to be scored in the matchup of your choice.

DraftKings Promo for NFL Week 10 Gives 100-1 Odds

Whether you’re betting on the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Dolphins or the loaded Sunday slate of games, the latest DraftKings promo provides a no-brainer, can’t-lose way to do it. Bettors who sign up this weekend can deposit $5 and bet $1 to win $100 on any game.

The only catch? The two teams have to combine for at least one score.

This season, only one NFL game, the Week 9 matchup between the Bills and Jaguars, didn’t have at least one touchdown. That said, the two teams combined for five field goals and 15 points, meaning even that low-scoring affair would have covered this bonus. In fact, no NFL game since the 1940s has gone scoreless, meaning this latest DraftKings promo is going to hit.

How to Get the Latest DraftKings Promo

If you’re looking to get the Latest DraftKings promo ahead of NFL Week 10 action, here’s how to do it.

Click here to register for DraftKings Sportsbook. Create a username and password. The process takes just a minute or two.

to register for DraftKings Sportsbook. Create a username and password. The process takes just a minute or two. Make a first deposit of at least $5. Use any of the available funding methods, including PayPal, online checking, credit card, debit card, and more.

Following deposit, opt-in to this bonus on the main menu or through the promotions tab.

Place a $1 wager on either side of the game. Collect a $100 bonus if at least one point is scored.

This DraftKings promo is available in a number of states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Colorado. Notably, DraftKings Sportsbook NY is set to launch early next year.

Other NFL Week 10 Bonus Offers

Aside from the 100-1 odds DraftKings promo, the app offers a variety of other bonuses throughout a weekend filled with NFL, college football, college basketball, NHL, and NBA action. Be sure to check out daily odds boosts as well as other specials.

The NFL Week 10 Same Game Parlay Bet and Get gives those who place a $50 SGP a free bet. Meanwhile, you can grab a no score on the opening drive of Thursday Night Football at boosted -110 odds and a 50% profit boost on any NBA bet this week.

Thursday’s odds boosts include:

Lamar Jackson to record 250+ pass yards (boosted to +165)

Jackson or Marquise Brown to score the game’s first touchdown (+425)

Ravens win by 20+ points (boosted to +350)

Clippers to lead at halftime and win the game (+135)

Check out additional boosts on college football, college basketball, NHL, and more.

Click here to get the latest DraftKings promo for NFL Week 10 with 100-1 odds on 1+ point to be scored in the matchup of your choice.