The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School is getting a helping hand from Julius Randle

Julius Randle is doing big things on and off the court. One night after dropping 31 points on the Philadelphia 76ers, Randle is back in the Bronx to give back to the community. He’s teaming up with New York Knicks legend Earl Monroe to make a difference.

Randle is pledging $500 to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School for every three-pointer he hits this season in a #30for3! campaign.

Randle drilled 160 three-pointers last season and if he matches that number, he will donate $80,000. He’s already up to 26 three-pointers on the season and the Knicks will play 10 more games in 2021-22.

“I (told Earl Monroe) how appreciative of him to be here and to be a part of this,” Randle said. “This is a school that’s the first of its kind.”

The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School is a charter school in the Bronx with a student body of 440 kids. The school’s mission statement reads as follows:

“At the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, we’ve set out to ensure that our students’ futures are filled with possibility—whether they play the game or not. “We are committed to the belief that the magic and excitement of basketball extends beyond the court into professions that are accessible to our graduates.”

This is yet another example of the roots that Randle is putting into the ground in New York. After signing a four-year contract extension that will keep him in New York through 2026.

Randle has been consistent and clear with his intentions to retire as a Knick. Obviously, he has a lot more basketball left in the tank and the future is uncertain, but he’s definitely making an impact on the community while he’s here.

Anyone who wants to join the #30for3! campaign can pledge donations at this link.