The New York Knicks fought their way to a tough win against the Philadelphia 76ers’ reserves.

The New York Knicks had to fight for it, but pulled off a gritty 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

It was expected to be a blowout in New York’s favor, what with Sixers star center Joel Embiid in the health and safety protocols with Tobias Harris. Yet, Philly battled back in an explosive third quarter before the Knicks stormed back in the forth.

The Knicks led by 14 at halftime and overcame some adversity of their own to beat the Sixers for the second time this season. Nerlens Noel exited early with a knee injury, and Mitchell Robinson sat out with a bum hip.

And yet, the team stepped up and rebounded after Sunday’s tough home loss to Cleveland. All in all, it was a good night for the New York Knicks.

Philadelphia Threedom

Danny Green's got the Sixers within single digits 👀 pic.twitter.com/kGooknAjNO — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 9, 2021

Strangely, neither team shot well from three on the night. Both the Knicks and 76ers shot just 32.5% from long range.

But it was Philadelphia who seemed to hit the threes when they mattered more. Danny Green sunk two in the third quarter that literally sucked the life out of the Knicks for a time. New York got complacent on defense again, so this win was uglier than it should have been.

Bang the Drummond slowly

Andre Drummond a straight BOARD MAGNET 🧲 @AndreDrummond 14 PTS | 25 REB | 4/6 FT First Sixer with 25+ REB in a game since Charles Barkley in 1987 😳 (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/qU3xrBJgGH — Overtime (@overtime) November 9, 2021

Helping the Sixers keep the game close was Andre Drummond absolutely dominating in the paint. Filling in for Embiid, he turned in an incredible night with 14 points and 25 rebounds. With Noel exiting early and Robinson out, the New York Knicks struggled to stop Drummond all evening.

Randle Returns

He didn’t make it look pretty with 25 shots, including ten from three, but Julius Randle showed up when it mattered. He scored ten of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch threes. Randle also added 12 rebounds and had a renewed confidence with the ball in his hands. If he’s heating back up, then so will the New York Knicks.

Kemba & Q go clutch

Kemba Walker’s had an inconsistent start to his Knicks career, but showed off his clutch nature that made him a household name years ago. Late in the fourth, he hit a floater in the lane and drew a foul to increase New York’s lead to eight and then nine after sinking the free throw.

Helping Walker in the clutch was Immanuel Quickley, who drained a trio of threes after sinking four on Sunday. The New York Knicks could be in for a good stretch of play if he’s starting to heat up.

Player of the Game: Julius Randle

He was a -1 for the game and committed three turnovers, but Randle was aggressive all night and fearless with the ball tonight. If he’s out for an MVP trophy, these are the nights he needs to have regularly.

