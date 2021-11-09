Big leaguers aren’t the only players able to test the market.
With the beginning of free agency at the major league level, minor leaguers with enough experience are also now able to test the waters of free agency.
The New York Mets have 25 minor leaguers hitting the open market today.
They are:
- Dustin Beggs, RHP
- Akeem Bostick, RHP
- Luis Carpio, SS
- Martin Cervenka, C
- Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B
- Oscar De La Cruz, RHP
- Edgardo Fermin, SS
- Zack Godley, RHP
- Luis Gonzalez, SS
- Drew Jackson, 2B
- Franklyn Kilome, RHP
- Wagner Lagrange, OF
- Thomas McIlraith, RHP
- Luc Rennie, RHP
- Jesus Reyes, RHP
- Jared Robinson, RHP
- David Rodriguez, C
- Yoel Romero, SS
- Bradley Roney, RHP
- Alejandro Sanabia, RHP
- Joe Shaw, RHP
- David Thompson, 3B
- Juan Uriarte, C
- Mason Williams, OF
- Vance Worley, RHP