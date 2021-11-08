It’s shopping season for big league ballclubs!

On Monday, free agency began in Major League Baseball.

There are 12 potentially former New York Mets on the list of free agents. Two — outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard — received qualifying offers over the weekend.

Joining Conforto and Syndergaard are Javier Báez, Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar, Brad Hand, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia, Heath Hembree, Rich Hill, Aaron Loup and Kevin Pillar.