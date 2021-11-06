The Rangers did their fair share of scoring, but the best offense in the league was too much for them to handle.

The New York Rangers continued their Canada roadtrip on Friday against the Edmonton Oilers. They earned a point in their last game against the Vancouver Canucks, but it was a tough loss that shouldn’t have been.

The Rangers have one of the worst offenses in the league and that was evident in their inability to score at crucial moments against Vancouver.

The Rangers are entering their toughest stretch in their schedule so far this season, which began against the best offense in hockey as well as one of the best teams in the league.

Stopping Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the top players in the NHL, as well as Edmonton’s power play, which is the best in the league, would be a tough task for a Rangers team that’s played well so far but is still trying to find its identity.

Head coach Gerard Gallant made some important changes to the lines for this big game. Alexis Lafrenière, who’s been disappointing to start the season, would play on the fourth line alongside Greg McKegg and Dryden Hunt.

Kevin Rooney was promoted to the third line to play with Filip Chytil and Sammy Blais.

After sitting for two games, rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist would come in for Jarred Tinordi to rejoin Patrik Nemeth.

Igor Shesterkin, who’s been the Rangers’ most important player this season, rested on Saturday and Alexandar Georgiev got the start in net.

The veterans came through

The Rangers have needed their veteran forwards to break out since the beginning of the season and they delivered in this game. Chris Kreider, who’s been the Rangers’ best scorer this season, got another goal as well as an important assist.

8 🚨 for Kreids

10 🍎 for Foxy You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/hoYOdK6Gu8 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2021

A snake-bitten Mika Zibanejad scored two huge goals and now has three in his last two games. The Rangers desperately need more games like this from these top players.

Rooney-Chytil-Blais were buzzing

It looks like promoting Rooney was the right move. The Rangers’ third line was their best. Chytil, who’s been a concerning youngster for the Rangers in the young season, was excellent this game.

He scored the team’s first of the game and had a beautiful assist on a goal by Rooney. Blais got in on the action, too, recording a point in the form of an assist. It’s going to be hard for Gallant to break this line up after this game.

Connor McDavid

He’s the best in the world for a reason. McDavid’s four-on-one goal, which might be the goal of the season, tied the game and was just something the Rangers couldn’t do anything about.

Goal of the year it probably won't be close & we won't be taking questions at this time. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/k21CkSe6AK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 6, 2021

He had three points this game and was just absolutely outstanding. Playing against him is never easy, as the Rangers learned.

Poor goaltending was the story

The real story of the game was terrible goaltending. To no surprise, Georgiev and Mikko Koskinen were the worst players on the ice.

It’s widely believed that the Oilers would be the best team in the league if they had better goaltending and the Rangers did take advantage of that, but didn’t get any help from their own netminder.

Georgiev continues to struggle and was the reason the Rangers lost this one.

Player of the game: Filip Chytil

Chytil, who has been one of the team’s worst players so far this season, was the Rangers’ best on Friday. He got the offense going and played a strong defensive game, something that can’t be said for most of his teammates.

Chytil was a bright spot in this tough-to-swallow game and the Rangers are going to want to see more performances like this from the incredibly talented kid.

