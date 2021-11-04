Louisiana is the latest state to join the sports betting craze that is sweeping across the country, FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook figures to quickly emerge as a top option. The Bayou State legalized sports betting across most of the state in November of 2020 and the official launch is imminent.

FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook is opening up pre-registration for new users. Anyone who gets in before sports betting launches can snag a $100 pre-registration bonus, no questions asked.

FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook is launching at the absolute perfect time. The Saints are starting to look like a real contender as the NFL moves into Week 9. The Pelicans are off to a slow start, but the NBA and NHL seasons are just getting underway. Not to mention, sports fans will be able to bet on local in-state colleges very soon.

This pre-registration bonus will be sitting in your account when Louisiana opens up the floodgates. Although we don’t have an exact date for that yet, the fact that pre-registration is open is a sign that we are close.

FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook’s Pre-Registration Bonus

This is the easiest way to score $100 in bonus credit. There are no hoops to jump through and there is no “catch” with this pre-registration bonus. Simply sign up with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook and the $100 bonus is yours.

There is no need to make an initial deposit either. In fact, new users won’t be able to add funds to their accounts until sports betting goes live. However, that $100 bonus will be waiting for when that does happen.

Follow these steps to pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook today:

to begin the pre-registration process. Be prepared to provide some basic information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, etc.).

Grabbing this pre-registration bonus does not stop anyone from cashing in on new-user promos. You can get this $100 bonus in addition to a $1,000 risk-free first bet or another exclusive promo.

Sports Betting is Coming to Louisiana

The launch of sports betting in Louisiana is right around the corner. The state voted to legalize in 55 of 64 parishes, which means a vast majority of the state will have access to FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook.

We expect launch to happen sometime in November, but there is no set date at the moment. For what it’s worth, this pre-registration bonus will be gone once sports betting is live.

What to Bet on at FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook

What can’t you bet on at FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook? They have all the major sports like NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, in addition to niche sports like soccer, tennis, golf, table tennis, combat sports, and even cricket.

In other words, there is something for every sports fan. As for the local teams, the Saints and Pelicans are both in action and available for sports bettors to place wagers on.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag this $100 bonus from FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook.

