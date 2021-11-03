DraftKings Louisiana is expected to officially launch when the state turns on its sports betting program in the coming weeks. Considered one of the industry’s best overall sports betting platforms, DraftKings will likely emerge quickly in Louisiana as a preferred betting option, and ahead of the official go-live date, bettors can lock in a special early sign up bonus.

DraftKings Louisiana offers new players a $100 pre-registration bonus. Those who sign up early ahead of the official launch date will receive a $100 bonus to use in the sportsbook as well as the standard new player promos offered when it goes live.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: LOUISIANA PRE-REGISTER! NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS REGISTER NOW

In terms of why DraftKings Louisiana would offer this additional bonus, it’s really all about competition.

Click here to sign up early and get the $100 DraftKings Louisiana pre-registration bonus.

DraftKings Louisiana Pre-Registration $100 Bonus

Louisiana online sports betting has been highly anticipated by those in the state for nearly a year now.

At launch, betting interest figures to be high, so the top online sportsbook apps will be fighting for the business of prospective players. This $100 sign up bonus incentivizes sign ups and player activity once things go live, and that’s great news for prospective bettors. Several of the top apps are serving up specials for early sign ups, meaning those planning to bet at launch can lock in $100s of bonuses.

How to Get the DraftKings Louisiana Pre-Registration Bonus

In order to take advantage of the best overall value, new players should complete the pre-registration process to grab this additional $100. At launch, DraftKings Sportsbook will offer one of its NFL no-brainer bet specials (bet $5, win $200, 100-1 odds, etc.) or its first deposit match bonus.

To pre-register, complete these simple steps:

Click here to begin the early sign up process. Provide some general background information. This will activate the bonus.

to begin the early sign up process. Provide some general background information. This will activate the bonus. When the app officially goes live, bettors will be able to retrieve the $100 and use it on a variety of sports betting markets.

At launch, bettors will need to deposit $5+ to get the other DraftKings Louisiana new player promos.

What to Expect When Live

DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to quickly ascend as a preferred option among Louisiana sports bettors. The app launch is also expected to come during the second half of NFL regular season action. It will be the latest state in which the app arrives. DraftKings NY could come sometime early next year.

With the New Orleans Saints out to a 5-2 start and within reach of the Bucs in the NFC South, college football bowl season looming, and NBA and NHL regular season action in full swing, DraftKings Louisiana will have no shortage of games to wager on.

Bettors will be able to wager on standard markets such as point spreads, moneylines, and over/unders, as well as game and player prop outcomes. Meanwhile, bettors will also be able to use a variety of daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and other betting specials to enhance potential wins and minimize the damage on potential losses.

Click here to sign up early and get the $100 DraftKings Louisiana pre-registration bonus.