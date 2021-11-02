Adam Fox New York Rangers
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning Norris Trophy winner signed a seven-year, $66.5 million extension with the Rangers.

Leen Amin

The day New York Rangers fans were anticipating came on Monday. The Rangers extended RHD Adam Fox to a seven-year deal with an AAV of $9.5 million. This is a bargain for the 23-year-old.

Fox, who is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, is the best defenseman in the NHL and has been nothing but elite since making his NHL debut in 2019.

2019-20 season:

2020-21:

2021-22:

It was surprising that he didn’t win the Calder Trophy after his fantastic rookie season, but he did was awarded the Norris a season later.

Just two seasons into his NHL career, Fox is a Norris Trophy winner and has established himself as one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He’s been the absolute best for over a season now.

Fox is an elite defenseman in all situations. He’s phenomenal defensively, but is also one of the highest-scoring defensemen in the league.

For that reason, he’s the quarterback of the Rangers’ power play, which doesn’t get much done without him. He’s also one of the team’s most important players on the penalty kill.

Fox’s contract is historic: it’s the largest deal signed by a player leaving his entry-level contract. This is what his contract looks like in comparison to other notable defensemen in the NHL:

Fox is so great that the Rangers are actually undervaluing him.

It seems to be general consensus that the Rangers got a steal here. Fox is the best Rangers defenseman since the great Brian Leetch and he’s only in his third season.

It’s also worth noting that Fox will only be 30 years old when his deal is up, still in his prime. Could the captaincy be next for the NHL’s best blueliner?