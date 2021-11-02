The Wide Right Podcast has returned to react to Giants-Chiefs.

The Giants are supposed to be a disciplined team.

You know, with all the laps they run.

But that wasn’t the case Monday night, and it (partly) cost Big Blue a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Episode 97 of the Wide Right Podcast, we’ll react to that crushing defeat and also speak on the Giants’ lack of activity at the 2021 NFL trade deadline.

The 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline came and went without the Giants making any big moves when they should’ve been sellers.

