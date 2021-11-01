The reigning Norris Trophy winner got the bag, folks.

On Monday, the New York Rangers announced the most important contract they’ll agree to in the next five years.

According to reports, the Rangers and 23-year-old defenseman Adam Fox have agreed to a seven-year, $66.5 million contract ($9.5 million AAV).

That deal would be the richest contract in NHL history for a defenseman leaving his entry-level deal.

Fox was a rookie in the 2019-20 season and finished fourth in the voting for the Calder Trophy. Last year he produced 47 points in 55 games and won the Norris Trophy.