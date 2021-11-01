A New Jersey sports betting ballot question to legalize betting on in-state colleges and collegiate sporting events in the state may be in trouble as voters go to the polls tomorrow for the 2022 general election.

A Farleigh Dickinson University (FDU) poll released on Friday, Oct. 29, showed 41% of respondents are against the ballot question to legalize sports betting on in-state colleges while 39% of respondents are for the question.

The FDU poll included 823 respondents.

In-State Collegiate Sports Betting on the Line

New Jersey has offered sports betting since 2018, but bets on in-state collegiate programs have always been prohibited. State legislators approved a referendum question for the 2021 November general election ballot to amend the constitution to “permit sports wagering through casinos and current or former horse racetracks on certain sanctioned collegiate tournament, playoff, championship, or other postseason athletic competitions in New Jersey.”

“There hasn’t been much publicity around this ballot question, and a lot of people are going to miss it, or skip it,” said Dan Cassino, a professor of Government and Politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University and the Executive Director of the poll, in a release . “It’s much closer than it was before, and there are many voters who aren’t going to make a decision about it until they get into the ballot box.”

Improvement over July polling

However, only 25% of respondents in an FDU poll taken in July approved of the sports betting question, which shows a large jump in improvement.

Here’s what the ballot summary says about the public question:

“Currently, the State Constitution prohibits wagering on college sport or athletic events taking place in New Jersey. It also prohibits wagering on an event in which a New Jersey college team participates. This amendment would allow the Legislature to pass laws permitting wagering on any college sport or athletic event. It would permit wagering even if a New Jersey college team participates in the competition. Such wagering would be permitted only through casinos and current or former horse racetracks.”

If approved by voters, the constitutional amendment would allow the state legislature to pass laws permitting wagering on any college sport or athletic event. It would permit wagering even if a New Jersey college team participates in the competition.

Polls are open in the Garden State from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.