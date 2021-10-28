The Chicago Bulls are rolling out the red carpet for Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah‘s best years as an NBA player came in Chicago. He was named to two All-Star teams and won Defensive Player of the Year during his days with the Bulls. It’s only fitting that the organization honors his contributions with a “Joakim Noah Night” at the United Center.

Even better, the franchise picked the perfect game for the event. And no, it’s not because Noah is still getting paid by the New York Knicks.

Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose, and Taj Gibson will all be in the building to watch Noah receive his flowers. Rose, Gibson, and Noah were three key guys on Thibodeau’s teams in Chicago.

Joakim Noah on the current success of the Knicks as well as his former teammates Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose "To do it in New York, to see those guys doing well, I'm really happy for them pic.twitter.com/eWfP79y9hA — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 28, 2021

More photos from @chicagobulls of the Joakim Noah celebration. Considering these pictures, combined with D-Rose and Thibs, we're going to see most of the key members of Joakim's Bulls run from 2008 to 2016. Salute! pic.twitter.com/Z7goFAcsMr — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) October 28, 2021

Also, Noah’s college coach happens to be the bench boss for the Bulls. Billy Donovan and Noah won two National Championships together at the University of Florida.

In fact, they won back-to-back titles together in Gainesville. They were the last school to accomplish that feat and one of two schools with back-to-back titles since UCLA’s seven consecutive titles in the late 60s and early 70s.

That 2006-07 squad is one of the greatest college basketball teams of all time. Feel free to quote me on that.

Congratulations to Joakim Noah on an exceptional career. Even though his time with the Knicks was a disappointment, Noah deserves respect.