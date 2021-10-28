We don’t quite know just yet when Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana will launch, but we do know bettors who sign up now can grab a special $100 pre-registration bonus. Best of all, this early-bird special can be paired with all of the new player promos available at Caesars Sportsbook when the app formally goes live with the state’s sports betting operation.

If you’re looking for info on the Caears Sportsbook Louisiana pre-registration bonus, then you’re in the right spot. Prospective players who sign up ahead of the formal go-live date will be able to get a $100 bonus in addition to a $5,000 risk-free bet at launch.

It is expected that Louisiana online sports betting will go live in the coming days, likely sometime in the early part of November. When it does, a handful of the legal sports betting industry’s top players will be live in the state. Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana is expected to join the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel (read more about to how to sign up right here), and the race to see which app emerges as the market leader will be fascinating to watch unfold.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana Early Sign Up Bonus

In an attempt get out to a fast start, Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana is offering a pre-registration bonus of $100 that can be redeemed when the state’s betting program gets underway.

It is expected that Caesars will perform well in the state given its tremendous success in already established markets following a recent rebrand. In August, William Hill became Caesars right ahead of the 2021 NFL regular season. Upon doing so, the brand launched a series of aggressive and entertaining advertisements that have played daily.

Those advertisements paired with a $5,000 risk-free first bet and other outstanding new and current player incentives (super boosts, odds boosts, free merchandise offers, and more), have vaulted it into the conversation as a top app in states like New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, and more. Rather than playing catch up in Arizona the way it did in other states, Caesars sprinted out of the gates as a leader, and it’s likely to do so in Louisiana as well.

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana Pre-Registration Bonus

Remember, this isn’t a $100 bonus that replaces the standard new player promos like a $5,000 risk-free bet, it is simply an added incentive for signing up early.

Provide some brief registration info. Collect the $100 bonus which can be used at launch.

When the app goes live, make a first deposit of at least $10 to claim the risk-free first bet.

What to Expect

When the “on” switch is flipped in the coming days, Louisiana spots bettors will be able to wager on a number of sporting events, including NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football action. Markets for LSU football, the New Orleans Saints, and New Orleans Pelicans figure to be particularly popular in the early going, as well as action on NFL and SEC football.

