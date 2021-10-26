Bills quarterback Josh Allen has once again found himself as the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award for this season.

It’s been an incredible season thus far for some, and a disappointing one for others.

While guys like Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Dak Prescott are located in the former category, Patrick Mahomes resides in the latter. The Chiefs quarterback and his team haven’t been able to find a consistent rhythm and are already 3-4 to commence the 2021 campaign.

It’s a long season, but every performance is crucial, especially when you consider the MVP odds for each candidate who could eventually earn the incredible honor.

So what do the latest NFL MVP odds look like?

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen +400

Kyler Murray +450

Dak Prescott +500

Tom Brady +750

Matthew Stafford +800

Aaron Rodgers +1400

Justin Herbert +1800

Lamar Jackson +2500

Derrick Henry +2500

Derek Carr +2500

Joe Burrow +3500

Patrick Mahomes +4000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen Back on Top

After sitting with the second-highest MVP odds last week (at +500 while Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott were tied for +450), Josh Allen is now the MVP frontrunner again and is atop the board at +400.

This comes after Allen and the Bills didn’t participate in a game this past weekend. Week 7 played host to the team’s annual bye.

Lamar Jackson’s, Patrick Mahomes’ Odds Way Down

Entering Week 7, the odds for Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes winning MVP were +1200 and +1800, respectively.

But after either quarterback suffered a loss on Sunday, their odds are way down. Jackson is now +2500 to win MVP while Mahomes is +4000.

Jackson threw for 257 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday and recorded just an 87.7 quarterback rating. Mahomes, on the other hand, continued his disappointing 2021 season and threw for 206 yards, zero touchdowns, and one pick in a 27-3 loss to Tennessee.

Kansas City is 3-4 and tied for third place in the AFC West division.

Smart Bet: Tom Brady at +750

Every week, I will keep saying Tom Brady is a smart money play unless his odds increase drastically to the +200-300 range.

Brady is the most consistent out of each of these quarterbacks and is likely in the best situation given how dominant Tampa Bay’s roster is.

Brady and the Buccaneers have put together a great season thus far and didn’t slow down Sunday. The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns with a 109.8 passer rating in a 38-3 win over Chicago.

I say it every week: If Brady keeps producing and the Bucs keep winning, there’s no reason he shouldn’t win this prestigious award.

Matthew Stafford’s Odds Shorten

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was +1200 to win the MVP heading into this past Sunday’s win over the Lions but now sits at +800 — a notable shift

The veteran has been playing great this year and his strong season continued Sunday against his former team. Stafford threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-41 passing. He’s now thrown for 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions through seven games and has also completed nearly 70% of his passes.

It’s also worth nothing Stafford and the Rams are 6-1 and sit in second place in the NFC West division behind Kyler Murray and the 7-0 Cardinals.

