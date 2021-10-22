The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 7 of the NFL season as the heaviest favorite and prospective bettors won’t need a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code to get the best offer on the table of any legal online sportsbook. This offer will give a 30-1 odds boost on the Cardinals to win against the Houston Texans and is one that any prospective sports bettor should consider.

New users who register for a sportsbook account won’t need a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code to get a 30-1 odds boost on the Cardinals-Texans game. This offer will allow new users to Bet $5, Win $150 on the Cardinals or the Texans to win the game, paying out winnings in cash, not site credit.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

CARDINALS OR TEXANS WIN! BET NOW

This new user promo from FanDuel Sportsbook is perhaps the best no-brainer bet the sportsbook has offered thus far during the NFL regular season. It features the most heavily-favored team in Week 7, the Arizona Cardinals, who are taking on a Houston Texans squad that’s lost five straight games. The Cardinals will look to improve to 7-0, while bettors will hope to cash in with this Bet $5, Win $150 offer.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 on the Cardinals-Texans game with FanDuel Sportsbook.

No FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Needed for Cardinals-Texans Offer

Of all the new user promos available from legal online sportsbooks for NFL Week 7, this Bet $5, Win $150 opportunity from FanDuel Sportsbook is by far the biggest no-brainer on the board. Barring a cataclysmic injury or the worst game ever played by the Cardinals, they should be able to win at home against a bad Texans team comfortably.

Arizona has outscored their opponents this year by 83 points, while Houston has been outscored by 80 points through six games. When the oddsmakers install a favorite at -2000 odds, it’s a safe bet that team will walk away with the victory. It’s not a matter of if Arizona will win, rather by how many points. Right now the Cardinals are a 17.5-point favorite, which could change by the time game day arrives, but it’s hard to imagine it moving much at all.

30-1 Odds Boost Gives Unbelievable Value

The undefeated Cardinals will host a Texans squad who have lost five consecutive games after toppling the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. As such, the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have installed the Cardinals as a -2000 moneyline favorite, which is by far the most costly moneyline available. It would take a $2,000 moneyline bet on the Cardinals to make just $100 with the -2000 moneyline odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 odds boost allows prospective bettors who sign up to Bet $5, Win $150 on the Cardinals or Texans to win the game. The 30-1 odds boost represents +3000 odds, which is a marked difference from the -2000 odds otherwise available. A winning $5 bet would earn a $150 cash payout that would be eligible for withdrawal as soon as the funds hit the user’s account, which will be within 72 hours of the bet settling.

How to Sign Up without a FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

New users who sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook can Bet $5, Win $150 on the Cardinals or Texans to win with a 30-1 odds boost, with no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required. The sign-up process only takes a few minutes.

Click here to register for FanDuel Sportsbook.

to register for FanDuel Sportsbook. Complete the registration process.

Use one of the sportsbook’s safe funding methods to make an initial deposit of $10+ to get the 30-1 odds boost.

Select the Cardinals-Texans game.

Place your first $10 wager on the Arizona Cardinals or Houston Texans to win the game.

Enjoy the game. If your team wins, your $5 bet will earn a $150 cash payout. Remember, this promo can be accessed via any of the links on this page without a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code.

Bet $5, Win $150 on the Cardinals-Texans game with FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.