Week 7 of the NFL regular season, college football, MLB postseason action, and the return of the NBA headline a busy weekend of sports, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks the best way to b et on it.

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF, new bettors can launch the sports betting experience with a $5,000 risk-free first bet, dozens of odds boosts, and other creative specials.

Since the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, Caesars Sportsbook has emerged as one of the top legal sports betting apps in a number of states. Strong bonuses, aggressive ads, and a fresh, clean app experience have helped catapult Caesars’ profile, making it a go-sports betting destination.

Click the state-based links above or below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF to get unlock a number of strong bonuses ahead of NFL Week 7.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL regular season gets underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Broncos and Browns. Both teams have high expectations, but enter this contest banged up. Caesars Sportsbook has a number of boosts and specials available ahead of this critical early-season matchup — as well as all of the games of this weekend’s board.

Whether it’s basketball, baseball, hockey, or football, a number of potentially lucrative odds boosts are there to be had, ones covering game and player prop markets. Each day, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code unwraps dozens of boosts, including more than one-half dozen boosts on individual games. Moreover, look for the highlighted Super Boost which offers elevated odds on key matchups.

Get $5,000 Risk-Free Bet With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

We are probably burying the lede a bit here in that the headline bonus is unquestionably a $5,000 risk-free first bet that is available with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF. New players can make a first deposit of as little as $10 or as much as $5,000 and bet it risk-free.

In other words, those looking to go big have the opportunity to do so, but an aggressive first deposit isn’t necessary to take advantage of this offer. If the first bet hits, bettors will grab the cash profits from that first wager. On the other hand, if the first wager doesn’t connect, bettors will receive a refund in site credit, providing additional opportunities to strike with a win early on. Here’s how to get started with app:

Click any of the state based links above or below. Doing so will automatically enter the promo code ESNYXLRF. If, however, the promo code is not visible, manually input to ensure the best bonuses.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 into the new sportsbook account by choosing one of the several available safe and convenient methods.

Make a risk-free first bet.

With subsequent wagers, use any of the standard market odds or boosts available.

Caesars is available in states such as Arizona, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and more. Meanwhile, NY online sports betting could go live in the coming months, and Caesars very well could be a big player in the market.

Other Current Promos

One of the best perks here is that there’s always fresh offers available. This way, promos and bonuses don’t get stale. This week, bettors can get a 50% profit on the select NBA games, a free bet for wagering on both college football and NFL action, a 100% double-your-money bonus on select markets, parlay boosts, and more.

Click the state-based links above or below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF to get unlock a number of strong bonuses ahead of NFL Week 7.