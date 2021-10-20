Episode 93 of the Wide Right Podcast brings you your best bets for the NFL’s Week 7 slate of action.

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season is arriving, and to celebrate the occasion, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for its weekly best bets episode.

On the 93rd edition of the program, we’ll be giving out our spread, total, and moneyline picks for the 13-game slate, which begins Thursday night when the Broncos take on the Browns.

If you need some betting-related assistance for any of the matchups, make sure you tune in.

As always, lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

