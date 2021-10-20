It’s one of the best times of the year for sports fans, and for the sports bettors thanks in part to a new WynnBet promo. From football to soccer, there is no shortage of options for bettors to choose from this fall.

The new WynnBET promo is offering 100-1 sportsbook odds to new users on a number of different sports. These no-brainer odds are all but a guarantee for new users. Choose from football, hockey, soccer, combat sports, basketball, tennis, or baseball to redeem these 100-1 odds.

BET $1 ON CFB OR NFL, GET $100 IF EITHER TEAM SCORES

Football, and the NFL specifically, is king when it comes to sports betting, but not everyone is a diehard football fan. With so much going on in the sports world, there is something for everyone.

WynnBET is giving new users the chance to get an easy win right off the bat. All you need to do is sign up and make a deposit of $20 or more to qualify for this insane odds boost.

Click on your state in the list above to get started with WynnBET and cash in on this 100-1 no-brainer promo.

WynnBET Promo Gives100-1 No-Brainer Odds

WynnBET is making a strong play for new users with this promo. You might be asking yourself: What are you getting 100-1 odds on? Well, you can choose from a handful of markets, including football, basketball, and basketball.

In effect, WynnBET is giving away a $100 free bet to anyone who places a $1 wager on any spread, moneyline, or over/under on applicable games. This free bet is almost a guarantee for anyone who places that $1 wager.

Let’s take a quick look at what you need to win in each sport for this 100-1 promo:

NFL or college football — win if either team scores a touchdown.

NHL game — win if a goal is scored.

Soccer game — win if a foul is called on either team during the game.

Boxing or UFC fight — win if either fighter lands a punch.

NBA or college basketball — win if either team hits a three-pointer.

Tennis match — win if either player scores a point in the match.

MLB game — win if there is at least one strikeout in the game.

We shouldn’t have to go into great detail on each of these scenarios. WynnBET is setting up this promo to be a guaranteed win for new users. At 100-1 odds on all of these scenarios, this promo is a complete no-brainer.

Claiming This WynnBET Promo

In order to claim your 100-1 odds on WynnBET, you need to complete a few steps. Here is exactly what you need to do to get started:

Click on your state on the WynnBET list to begin the registration process.

Make a deposit of $20 or more to qualify for this 100-1 odds boost.

Choose your market and place a $1 bet on the spread, moneyline, or over/under.

Win a $100 free bet when your original bet settles.

Where to Get It

This promo is available to new users in all states where WynnBET is up and running. This includes Virginia, Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Arizona. It remains to be seen if WynnBet will join NY online sports betting at launch.

