The wait is finally over for prospective bettors interested in legal online sports betting as FanDuel Connecticut is now live with some aggressive promos and bonuses. FanDuel CT Sportsbook is offering new users who sign up an excellent $1,000 risk-free first bet that can be used on events like NFL, college football, NHL, or NBA action (and more).

The FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook promo is giving new users who sign up a a $1,000 risk-free bet. Sign up, deposit $10+, and choose bet free of risk.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI, CT GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

Connecticut online sports betting could not be going live at a better time. The NFL season is in full swing, Major League Baseball is in the early stages of the playoffs, the NHL regular season is underway, and its official arrival comes on the same day as the start of the NBA regular season.

This is great news for residents of Connecticut, as well as those who travel into the state for work, as FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook is available to any bettor who is at least 21 years of age and is physically located within the state’s borders when placing online sports bets.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook Connecticut Excellent App Promo

While the number of legal online sportsbooks continues to increase in a number of markets across the country, FanDuel Sportsbook stands out in the minds of many as the gold standard. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of very few legal online sportsbook apps to launch as Connecticut online sports betting goes live, which brings immediate legitimacy to prospective bettors in the Constitution State.

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook’s sleek user interface is both aesthetically pleasing, while delivering in a big way in terms of functionality and user friendliness. New bettors and experience players alike can seamlessly navigate throughout different sections of the app with no slowdown or lag time.

Perhaps the most important element of an online sportsbook is its reliability. FanDuel Sportsbook does not suffer from the dropped bets or timing out that comes with placing bets on some competitors’ apps.

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook Promos and Odds Boosts

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook is coming to the table with a huge risk-free first bet offer that backs a new user’s first bet with up to $1,000 in site credit if the player’s first bet loses. For example, if a new user were to place their first real-money wager on the New England Patriots with an $800 wager but the Patriots lose, FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook would refund the user’s account with $800 in site credit.

Odds Boosts

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook offers a multitude of odds boosts on individual games, player props, and various events. Ahead of NFL Week 7, be sure to look for heavily boosted new player odds. Meanwhile, check back daily for boosts on college football, NHL, NBA, and MLB action.

NFL Same Game Parlay Promo

Users who place a same game parlay on any NFL Week 5 game of three legs or more can get up to $10 back in site credit via FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook’s NFL Same Game Parlay risk-free promo.

How to Get FanDuel Connecticut Promo

Getting in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook is simple. Plus, you’ll receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 when you sign up, make a qualifying first deposit, and place your first real-money wager.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet with the FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook app.

to get a $1,000 risk-free bet with the FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook app. Complete the registration process by filling in all of the required information.

Make an initial deposit using one of the sportsbook’s safe, convenient funding methods.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place your first real-money wager.

If your first bet loses, FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook will refund your account up to $1,000 in site credit.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook.