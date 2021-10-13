Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now the favorite to win MVP following a stellar Week 5 performance on Sunday Night Football.

We, as NFL fans, writers, and/or podcasters, have been blessed with the quarterback play this season.

Every week I feel there is a mind-blowing performance and someone outshines the rest. Every week, I feel there is one signal-caller making his way onto the headlines for all the right reasons.

This week, that mind-blowing performance was the one on Sunday Night Football, and that signal-caller was none other than Josh Allen, who finds himself at the top of the latest DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds.

Click here to get a 100-1 odds boost on any NFL Week 6 game with DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen +450

Kyler Murray +500

Dak Prescott +700

Justin Herbert +700

Tom Brady +800

Matthew Stafford +1000

Aaron Rodgers +1200

Lamar Jackson +1200

Patrick Mahomes +1800

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen now Atop the Board

What a game it was for Josh Allen against Kansas City on Sunday night.

The star Bills quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards and another score on the ground.

He continued his stellar season and has now thrown for over 1,300 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two picks through five weeks.

Not to mention, his team keeps winning — the Bills have won four straight and are now 4-1 to commence the year.

You know the formula: If Allen keeps constructing performances like this and Buffalo keeps notching victories, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t win the league’s most prestigious individual award.

Patrick Mahomes’ Odds Plunge

Ahead of Week 5, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was second on the DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds list at +650.

But ahead of Week 6, he’s ninth on the list at +1800 — a huge drop-off.

This comes after Mahomes and the Chiefs lost again on Sunday night to drop to 2-3. They’re currently last in the AFC West through five weeks, which is something no one had on their 2021 NFL bingo card.

Despite throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 5 loss to Buffalo, Mahomes committed three turnovers. The fifth-year quarterback ultimately threw a pair of interceptions and also lost a fumble.

Smart Bet: Tom Brady at +800

Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. The GOAT currently leads the league with 1,767 passing yards and is second in the NFL with 15 touchdown passes.

Not to mention, his team keeps winning ballgames — the Buccaneers are 4-1 and atop the NFC South.

Taking all this into consideration, betting on Brady to win the MVP at +800 is definitely a great value play.

Are you going to doubt TB12 at this point? And are you going to doubt the Buccaneers’ capability of winning games?

If Brady and the Bucs remain at this pace, he’ll be a legitimate MVP candidate when the regular season concludes.

Lamar Jackson’s Odds More than Double

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was +2500 to win MVP last week.

But following an insane performance on Monday Night Football, Jackson is +1200.

Lamar threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns and led the Ravens to score 22 unanswered points in a come-from-behind win over Indianapolis.

And if you wanted to raise your eyebrows even higher, ESPN’s Field Yates introduced an absurd stat from Jackson’s stellar performance…

There have been 4,017 instances in NFL history of a quarterback attempting at least 40 passes in a game. On Monday night, Lamar Jackson completed 86.0% of his 43 passes, the highest completion % by a QB in those 4,017 games… ever. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2021

Don’t doubt what the 2019 MVP can do — there’s definitely the chance he further ascends the MVP odds leaderboard.

