The Rangers will look to move the unhappy young forward.

When the New York Rangers decided on the forward group they’ll dress to start the 2021-22 season, Vitali Kravtsov did not find his name on the list.

Instead, the Rangers assigned him to the AHL.

Kravtsov wasn’t happy about the news, and refused the assignment.

Now, the Rangers are reportedly allowing the 21-year-old to find a team willing to play him at the NHL level and will work out a trade if he can find a taker.

Kravtsov has refused assignment to Wolf Pack and is expected to be suspended, Post has learned.

Kravtsov was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the first round that also saw the Rangers pick K’Andre Miller and Nils Lundkvist.

David Pagnotta at The Fourth Period is reporting Kravtsov has been linked to the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes since the summer.

He has scored two goals with two assists in 20 games with the Rangers, all coming last season. Kravtsov has one year remaining on his contract with a $925,000 cap hit; he will be a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.