The Giants may not stand a chance against the Rams in Week 6, and the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers realize that.

A week ago, Giants fans were optimistic. There was finally some hope following a come-from-behind overtime win over New Orleans in which Daniel Jones threw for over 400 yards and Saquon Barkley scored a pair of touchdowns.

But a lot can change in seven days — and it has.

Following a number of injuries to key players and a disastrous 24-point loss to Dallas, the Giants are back to square one, and the early odds for their Week 6 matchup prove it.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are +10.5 for their upcoming home game against the Rams (Sunday, Oct. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET). At the moment, it’s the widest spread for the Week 6 games at DraftKings.

Los Angeles Rams: -10.5 (-110) // O 47.5 (-110) // -475

New York Giants: +10.5 (-110) // U 47.5 (-110) // +350

You can’t blame the oddsmakers though…

The Talent Disparity

The Rams are certainly a much more talented team than the Giants right now.

While Big Blue is 1-4, the Rams find themselves at 4-1 and just defeated the Super Bowl champion Bucs a few weeks ago.

The Giants possess issues with their offensive play-calling and a shaky defense additionally resides in East Rutherford. Meanwhile, the Rams are averaging 408.2 total yards per game (ninth in the NFL) and are allowing 23.2 points per game (tied for 12th).

Daniel Jones is playing well but it’s clear Matthew Stafford is the superior quarterback in the matchup and Sean McVay is undoubtedly a better offensive coach than Giants coordinator Jason Garrett.

The bottom line is this: McVay, Stafford, and the offensive weapons the Rams employ going up against a Giants defense allowing over 400 average yards and over 27 average points doesn’t sound good for the MetLife Stadium faithful.

The Lengthy Injury Report

The Giants are also dealing with a laundry list of injuries that have certainly affected their odds in this upcoming meeting with Los Angeles.

Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle), and Kenny Golladay (knee) all exited Sunday’s loss to Dallas.

It’s unclear how much time Jones will need to miss, but he must go through the concussion protocol before even being cleared.

Barkley and Golladay are likely to be out for the game against the Rams and there’s a chance they may need to miss time following that matchup.

Not to mention, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton haven’t played since Week 3 due to hamstring injuries while Jabrill Peppers is also dealing with a hamstring issue that sidelined him against the Cowboys.

Long Odds to Win Outright

The Giants are also +350 on the moneyline, which are currently the longest odds for a team to win outright in Week 6.

Taking the aforementioned issues — the talent disparity and injuries — it’s not safe to even wager on Big Blue’s moneyline this week.

