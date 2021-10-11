The young defenseman voted the team’s best rookie in training camp.

On Monday morning, the New York Rangers announced that defenseman Nils Lundkvist has been named this year’s winner of the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award.

The Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award was first presented in 1988 and is named for Lars-Erik Sjoberg, who was the Rangers chief European scout for eight years. It is awarded annually to the top Rangers rookie in Training Camp as selected by the media. The media did not name a winner last year because of the pandemic.

Lundkvist, 21, was originally drafted by the rangers in the first round (28th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He led all Rangers rookies this preseason with three assists in four games.

Here are the previous winners of the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award:

1988 Mike Richter

1989 Troy Mallette

1990 Steven Rice

1991 Tony Amonte

1992 Peter Andersson

1993 Mattias Norstrom

1994 Mattias Norstrom

1995 Niklas Sundstrom

1996 Eric Cairns

1997 Marc Savard

1998 Manny Malhotra

1999 Kim Johnsson

2000 Filip Novak

2001 Dan Blackburn

2002 Jamie Lundmark

2003 Dominic Moore

2005 Henrik Lundqvist

2006 Nigel Dawes and Brandon Dubinsky

2007 Marc Staal

2008 Lauri Korpikoski

2009 Matt Gilroy

2010 Derek Stepan

2011 Carl Hagelin

2013 Jesper Fast

2014 Anthony Duclair

2015 Oscar Lindberg

2016 Jimmy Vesey

2017 Filip Chytil

2018 Lias Andersson

2019 Adam Fox

2021 Nils Lundkvist