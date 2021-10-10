Mika Zibanejad
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Rangers’ most important players is now locked-up for eight more years. 

Tab Bamford

On Sunday morning, the New York Rangers greeted fans with outstanding news: Mika Zibanejad is staying put long-term.

The Rangers announced the club has signed Zibanejad to an eight-year deal. Though the organization did not initially announced the financial terms of the deal, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting the deal to be worth $68 million ($8.5 million AAV).

Zibanejad, 28, was entering the final year of a five-year, $26.75 million contract.

Rangers fans should be thrilled to have this deal done, but the next big deal the team needs to handle is defenseman Adam Fox.

If we can get a tweet like this about Fox before the season opens the Rangers will be on their way to building a much more consistent future.