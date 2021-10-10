One of the Rangers’ most important players is now locked-up for eight more years.

On Sunday morning, the New York Rangers greeted fans with outstanding news: Mika Zibanejad is staying put long-term.

The Rangers announced the club has signed Zibanejad to an eight-year deal. Though the organization did not initially announced the financial terms of the deal, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting the deal to be worth $68 million ($8.5 million AAV).

Mika Zibanejad, signed to an 8x$8.5M extension by NYR, is a top-line scoring centre who plays in all situations. He also has quite possibly the strangest analytical profile I've seen. The Rangers get few chances in the slot when he's on the ice, and give up quite a few. #NYR pic.twitter.com/j7Lhizo1Bq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 10, 2021

Zibanejad, 28, was entering the final year of a five-year, $26.75 million contract.

Rangers fans should be thrilled to have this deal done, but the next big deal the team needs to handle is defenseman Adam Fox.

If we can get a tweet like this about Fox before the season opens the Rangers will be on their way to building a much more consistent future.