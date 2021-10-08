With the NFL, college football, and MLB postseason action all in full gear, sports fans are in heaven. But don’t sleep on a classic heavyweight fight this weekend between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, or the awesome promo available for it at FanDuel Sportsbook.

No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code will be needed to get 30-1 odds on the Fury-Wilder championship bout. New users who sign up and make an initial deposit can get 30-1 (+3000) odds on Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Simply bet $5 on either fighter to win $150 this weekend.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

FURY VS. WILDER! BET NOW

Plenty of sports fans who don’t watch typically watch a ton of boxing will be tuning into this fight on Saturday. The first two matches were instant classics and we can expect both Fury and Wilder to come into this match with a giant chip on their shoulders. Fury is looking to prove that their last fight wasn’t a fluke. Meanwhile, Wilder is trying to bounce back after his first professional loss.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the very best odds on Fury-Wilder this weekend. It’s the only place to go to grab 30-1 (+3000) enhanced odds on this championship bout.

Cash in on 30-1 enhanced Fury-Wilder odds without a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code by clicking here.

No FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Needed for Fury-Wilder

What could be better than watching the two best heavyweights step into the ring? Well, winning money while watching that fight would definitely qualify. That’s exactly what you can do with FanDuel Sportsbook.

it doesn’t take much to take advantage of these boosted odds. Once you sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $5, you can grab these enhanced odds on either fighter.

Fury is a considerable favorite entering this fight. As a result, he has the best value for new users who are betting on this match. However, don’t sleep on Wilder making some noise this weekend. Even though he’s listed at +230, a boost to +3000 is tough to ignore.

Pick a fighter, place your bet, and enjoy the fight.

Bet $5, Win $150 without FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

Speaking of placing your bets, let’s take a quick look at how you can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and cash in on these enhanced odds today. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start the registration process. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed.

to start the registration process. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed. Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 wager on Fury or Wilder to win outright.

The Tie-Breaker

This rivalry has already lived up to the hype after two fights. The no-decision in the first fight and Fury’s domination in the second bout took the world by surprise.

The most memorable moment was no doubt Fury rising from the dead after a 12th-round knockdown in Fury-Wilder I. Will Wilder finally be able to finish the job against his longtime foe?

Cash in on 30-1 enhanced Fury-Wilder odds without a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code by clicking here.