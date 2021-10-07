Teams are announcing the first three players on their roster.

Earlier this week, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was one of three players named to Sweden’s roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

He will be joined on Sweden’s roster by Tampa defenseman Victor Hedman and Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog.

On Thursday, USA Hockey announced Blackhawks Patrick Kane and Seth Jones and Toronto’s Auston Matthews as their first three players.

Finland announced that Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen.

The Czech Republic announced that Tampa’s Ondrej Palat, Boston’s David Pastrnak and Columbus’ Jakub Voracek.

Canada named Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo.

The remainder of the rosters for the Games will be announced in January.