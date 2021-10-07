This year’s game drops on Oct. 15.

Earlier this week, EA Sports released the ratings for the top 50 skaters (not including goaltenders) in their NHL 22 game. This season’s edition looks terrific!

Here’s the top 50 list. Where do the best players on the Rangers, Islanders and Devils ranked among the best in the video game?

Top 50 Skater Ratings

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers – 95

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche – 93

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins – 93

4. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers – 93

5. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks – 92

6. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lighting – 92

7. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning – 92

8. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals – 92

9. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs – 92

10. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins – 91

11. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins – 91

12. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins – 91

13. Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers – 91

14. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres – 91

15. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers – 90

16. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers – 90

17. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche – 90

18. Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs – 90

19. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators – 90

20. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings – 90

21. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning – 90

22. John Carlson, Washington Capitals – 90

23. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets- 90

24. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins – 90

25. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning – 89

26. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights – 89

27. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers – 89

28. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes – 89

29. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues – 89

30. Mathew Barzal, NY Islanders – 89

31. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights – 89

32. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks – 88

33. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals – 88

34. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild – 88

35. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets – 88

36. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs – 88

37. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 88

38. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks – 88

39. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils – 88

40. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets – 88

41. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames – 88

42. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators – 88

43. Adam Fox, NY Rangers – 87

44. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins – 87

45. Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers – 87

46. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes – 87

47. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins – 87

48. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets – 87

49. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers – 87

50. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers – 87

Really? Adam Fox only gets an 87 overall? After winning the Norris Trophy? C’mon man!

Top 10 Goalie Ratings

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning – 92

2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets – 91

3. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens – 90

4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks – 90

5. Tuukka Rask, UFA – 90

6. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks – 89

7. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames – 88

8. Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken – 87

9. Semyon Varlamov, NY Islanders – 87

10. Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights – 87