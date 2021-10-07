DraftKings Sportsbook has always provided both strong new player promos and returning player incentives. DraftKings’ creativity in developing such offers has always been one of its strong suits, and the case is no different as it recently unveiled a new program its calling the DraftKings Championship Series.

The DraftKings Championship series gives bettors an opportunity to be crowned the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.). In short, this is a special program that brings DraftKings daily fantasy, sportsbook, and casino players together in the ultimate competition.

At the end, only one person will be left standing, and that person will be crowned as champion.

Click here to get DraftKings and enter the championship series contest.

Path to the DraftKings Championship Series

To qualify for this ultimate tournament, there are three different paths — daily fantasy, sportsbook, and casino.

Daily Fantasy

Win a fantasy world championship (qualification required)

Win one of the 89 millionaires spots (directly buy-in)

Sportsbook

Win a sports betting championship (direct buy-in)

Win a designated sportsbook pool (direct buy-in)

Casino

Win a designated casino leaderboard (direct buy-in)

Upcoming featured contests include the $1.25 million championship series millionaire pool ($25 entry) on October 10 at 1:00 p.m. (NFL Week 5), which runs along with the NFL $4M fantasy football millionaire, and NFL $3M mega millionaire.

Meanwhile, the $12.5 million fantasy football world championship that has 200 qualifiers will be played on December 19.

In January 2022, DraftKings will hold three Tournaments of Champions — one for each product.

Bettors can directly enter most Championship Series contests — fantasy millionaire, sports betting, and casino contests can be directly bought into.

How to Play the Championship Series

This contest is open to all DraftKings DFS, Sportsbook, and Casino players who enter into qualifying tournaments.

Players can enroll by visiting this link.

New series contests are announced periodically throughout the fall and winter. By the end of the season, there will a total of 100 contests with a $1 million top prize across the three avenues.

Meanwhile, DraftKings will look to hold some of its series in-person but all series contests can be played online (assuming players are within legal jurisdictions).

States that currently have the sportsbook app include: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, and more. A few of these states (PA, NJ, MI) also have the online casino app.

Perks of Playing with DraftKings Sportsbook

The DraftKings Championship Series includes DFS and casino avenues, but let’s briefly focus on the sportsbook element.

DraftKings gives new players who sign up as much as much $1,050 in free bets that come from a flat bonus and a partial deposit match. It also provides new players promos that require as little as a $5 buy-in and $1 first wager.

Each day, DraftKings Sportsbook offers a number of betting markets across a variety of leagues and sports. Bettors can check out those markets as well as daily odds and profit boosts that can take on $100s in additional winnings.

Click here to get DraftKings and enter the championship series contest.