Several future Rangers, Islanders and Devils prospects ranked among the best in college hockey.

On Thursday, Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News/Sports Illustrated published his list of the top 100 players to watch in college hockey for the coming season.

Players recently drafted by the Rangers, Islanders and Devils made his list.

Here’s where those players ranked and what Kennedy had to say about each:

New Jersey Devils

5. Luke Hughes, D, Michigan

Comments: “Freshman blueliner with incredible wheels will fit in perfectly with the Wolverines’ high-octane attack.”

60. Cole Brady, G, Arizona State

Comments: “Big netminder with the ability to steal games was by far the Sun Devils’ best goalie last year and the sophomore is back for more.”

64. Ethan Edwards, D, Michigan

Comments: “Talented defenseman can really skate and it will be fun to see where the freshman fits in with the Wolverines.”

78. Artem Shlaine, C, UConn

Comments: “Talented pivot goes to the greasy areas and put up secondary offense for the Huskies as a freshman. Look for more this season.”

99. Ethan Haider, G, Clarkson

Comments: “Big goaltender had a very impressive freshman campaign with the Golden Knights, registering a 2.00 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.”

New York Islanders

35. Alex Jefferies, LW, Merrimack

Comments: “Quick and dynamic, Jefferies had a fantastic abbreviated freshman year for the Warriors and they’ll need that again.”

57. Cam Berg, LW, Nebraska-Omaha

Comments: “Passed over in one draft, Berg took his revenge on the USHL and now he brings his potent offensive toolbox to the Mavericks.”

New York Rangers

71. Brett Berard, LW, Providence College

Comments: “Energy guy was a pleasant surprise on Team USA’s gold-medal world junior squad and now his dad David works for Friars, too.”