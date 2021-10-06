The Breadman ranked among the top 10 players in the NHL.
On Wednesday, TSN dropped their rankings of the top 50 players in the National Hockey League. Not surprisingly, Connor McDavid ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive year.
But how did the skaters from the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils do on their list?
The Rangers, however, had three players in the top 50. Here’s where their players came in.
8. Artemi Panarin
23. Adam Fox
27. Mika Zibanejad
That’s a somewhat surprising ranking for Fox, who won the Norris Trophy last year. However, TSN has only two defenseman ranked higher than Fox: Tampa’s Victor Hedman (7) and Colorado’s Cale Makar (12).
The Islanders had one players make the list.
28. Mathew Barzal
And the Devils also had a lone player appear.
32. Dougie Hamilton
Will any other players on the three teams in the area emerge as bona fide stars this season? We’ll find out when the games begin one week from today!
