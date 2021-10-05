Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remains the MVP favorite following another impressive performance.

The quarterback play has been sensational thus far in the 2021 NFL season and upheld that status in Week 4.

Guys like Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, and Patrick Mahomes stepped up and further developed their respective cases for why they should earn the top individual award this league has to offer.

Some quarterbacks, however, failed to play to their own standards, which certainly affected their MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook…

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyler Murray +450

Patrick Mahomes +650

Josh Allen +700

Justin Herbert +750

Dak Prescott +800

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Matthew Stafford +1400

Tom Brady +1400

Russell Wilson +1800

Lamar Jackson +2500

Derek Carr +2500

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $100 on the Yankees or Red Sox getting a hit in the AL Wild Card Game.

Kyler Murray Remains the Favorite

Kyler Murray threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 39 yards in Arizona’s huge victory over the Rams this past Sunday. The third-year quarterback continues to impress and put up noteworthy statistics while his team keeps on winning, which are huge reasons for him sitting atop the MVP odds list.

Murray is now +450 to win the NFL’s top individual award after he was +750 ahead of Week 4.

Matthew Stafford’s Odds Plummet

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was at +800 last week and was our smart money play. But following the Rams’ first loss of the year to the Cardinals, Stafford saw his DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds drop.

Stafford is now +1400 to win the award, a significant change from last week. A big performance and win over the division-rival Seahawks on Thursday night should change the veteran signal-caller’s chances for this honor.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $100 on the Yankees or Red Sox getting a hit in the AL Wild Card Game.

Smart Bet: Dak Prescott at +800

Dak Prescott’s MVP odds have increased by +1000 since last week and now sit at +800.

This comes after he threw four touchdowns against a tough Panthers defense and the Cowboys notched their third straight win over a previously unbeaten Carolina team.

For Prescott to win this award, he’ll need to keep impressing week-in and week-out and his team must stack up victories.

Both occurrences are certainly possible. Dak has already thrown for 10 touchdowns and two picks through four games and the Cowboys could fight for the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs given their talent on either side of the ball.

Justin Herbert’s Odds Improve

Yet again, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sees his MVP odds improve after an eye-popping performance.

They were +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook last week and are now up to +750. The second-year player threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a Monday Night Football win over the Raiders.

Herbert is top 10 in passing yards (1,178) and touchdown passes (nine) as the Chargers are 3-1 to begin the year.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $100 on the Yankees or Red Sox getting a hit in the AL Wild Card Game.