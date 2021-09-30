Roster cuts have started for the New York Rangers.

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Rangers placed six players on waivers.

Forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Anthony Greco, Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning, defenseman Anthony Bitteto and goaltender Keith Kinkaid were placed on waivers.

None of these is a huge surprise. If/when they clear it will lighten the preseason roster by six spots.

Brodzinski, 28, appeared in five games with the Rangers last season. He was credited with one assist. He has 62 regular season games on his NHL resume. The Rangers signed him as a free agent before last season.

Gettinger, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Rangers in 2016 and has appeared in eight NHL games.

Greco, who turns 28 today, has appeared in one NHL game in his career. He signed with the Rangers before last season.

Ronning, who turns 24 on Oct. 20, was a seventh-round pick by the Rangers in 2016.

Bitteto, 31, also signed with the Rangers before last season. He has three goals and 28 assists in 197 regular season games on his NHL resume.

Kinkaid, 32, has appeared in 166 games in his NHL career. He made nine appearances for the Rangers last year.