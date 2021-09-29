FanDuel Sportsbook has the ultimate new player promo ahead of the Week 4 when Tom Brady and the Bucs take on the Patriots in prime time. This offer, which is basically free money, comes in honor of Brady’s return to Foxborough.

The FanDuel Sportsbook Week 4 NFL promo offers a GOAT boost on a $5 bet to win $125 if Buccaneers or Patriots score a touchdown. As long as one team finds the end zone, you you win the bet.

We feel like either team scoring a touchdown is a pretty safe bet. You are getting +2500 odds on a game prop that is almost guaranteed to hit. The Buccaneers have been running up the score in their games so far this year and the Patriots have looked competent on offense as well.

This is one of the easiest new-user promos to cash in on. FanDuel Sportsbook is basically giving away money to new users with this Tom Brady GOAT boost.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab this no-brainer GOAT boost on the Buccaneers or Patriots to score a touchdown.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Tom Brady GOAT Boost

Most NFL fans have probably grown tired of seeing Brady continue to win Super Bowls. I mean, what is this guy trying to prove? But even if you hate Tom Brady, we should thank him for this GOAT boost.

This will be an exclusive market for new users on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These odds should be listed at the top of the app or where the Buccaneers-Patriots odds are located.

The maximum wager on this promo is $5. The good news is that this wager pays out in cash money. There is no site credit involved on this promo. If either team scores a touchdown, you are winning cold, hard cash.

Claiming This FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

Remember, this promo is for new users only. Existing users can head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook promotions page to look for odds boosts and other promos. New users can begin the sign-up process by following these steps:

Register an account by clicking here .

. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Make a deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 wager on the Bucs or Pats to score a touchdown.

This offer is available in New Jersey, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, Arizona, and more.

Tom Brady Returns to New England

The prodigal son returns. Tom Brady is going to be playing against the Patriots for the first time in his career and it’s fitting that he’s going to be doing it in New England. We expect the GOAT to get a warm reception from the Patriots crowd.

Brady’s Bucs are Super Bowl favorites once again. Meanwhile, the Patriots look like they are going to be scratching and clawing for a playoff spot in the AFC.

The Bucs are favored by 6.5 points for this Sunday Night Football matchup. It makes sense given the fact that Brady is going up against rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Tampa Bay is the deeper team with the best quarterback in NFL history under center. Buckle up for this one.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab this no-brainer GOAT boost on the Buccaneers or Patriots to score a touchdown.