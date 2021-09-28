After three weeks there is a new favorite for the NFL’s top individual award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 3 encompassed a number of photo finishes — Atlanta ousted the Giants on a last-second field goal to notch its first victory of the year and Aaron Rodgers’ only needed 37 seconds to lead a game-winning drive against San Francisco.

But we also witnessed various eye-opening individual performances, including the one from the young quarterback out in Arizona.

And guess who the newest favorite for the MVP Award is…

MVP Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyler Murray +750

Patrick Mahomes +800

Matthew Stafford +800

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Josh Allen +1000

Tom Brady +1000

Justin Herbert +1200

Russell Wilson +1800

Dak Prescott +1800

Lamar Jackson +2500

Derek Carr +2500

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyler Murray Emerges

One of the more dynamic quarterbacks we’ve likely ever seen is now atop the DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds board.

Although Kyler Murray didn’t record a touchdown pass against Jacksonville this past Sunday, the third-year signal-caller threw for 316 yards and rushed for his third touchdown in as many games.

It’s clear he’s become one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league, and I don’t see a reason why he wouldn’t win MVP just as long as he continuously puts up noteworthy stats and the Cardinals remain in the win column (they’re currently 3-0).

We’ll see if both instances can keep occurring.

Mahomes, Brady’s Odds Drop Following Losses

Heading into Week 3, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the favorite to win the MVP at +550 while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was right behind him at +750.

Now, Mahomes and Brady are +800 and +1000, respectively, and it comes after either talented signal-caller dropped his Week 3 matchup.

Mahomes could only conjure up 260 passing yards against a tough Chargers secondary and additionally threw two picks. Following the loss to the division rival, the Chiefs are surprisingly 1-2 to start the year.

Brady, on the other hand, threw for 432 yards against the Rams but only recorded one touchdown pass in what was Tampa Bay’s first loss of the new season.

Smart Bet: Matthew Stafford at +800

I have to give it to Matthew Stafford — he’s playing great and the Rams are arguably the best team in the NFL right now.

I don’t want to say I was skeptical about the Rams after they only beat the struggling Bears and Colts to commence the season, but I still wanted to see what they could bring to the table against a team like Tampa Bay.

In Week 3, Stafford and this Los Angeles squad did not disappoint, to say the least.

The veteran threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns on a 71.1% completion rate en route to a 34-24 victory, which is why his odds increased from +1200 to +800.

Stafford hoisting this trophy is my smart money play of the week. Like I said with Kyler Murray, if the Rams quarterback keeps producing and his team keeps winning, I don’t see a reason why he wouldn’t win MVP.

The difference, however, is that I trust Los Angeles to keep winning games more than I trust Arizona. I truly believe the Rams will win that absurdly difficult NFC West Division and potentially earn the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.

Justin Herbert’s Odds Skyrocket

Last week, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was +2500 to win the MVP.

But following a huge win over the Chiefs on Sunday, the second-year player is all of a sudden +1200.

You cannot sleep on this Chargers team — they certainly employ the right man for the quarterback position and field talent on either side of the ball. Through three weeks, LA has notched wins over two playoff teams from last year (Kansas City and Washington).

As for the young signal-caller, Herbert is playing great and threw for four touchdowns on Sunday. He’s now totaled 956 yards, six touchdowns, and three picks in three games.

The problem, however, is that in order for Herbert to win this prestigious award, he obviously must prove he’s the top quarterback in the NFL this year. With that said, it’s unclear whether he’ll outperform a guy like Patrick Mahomes on a season-wide basis.

