No Ranger will ever wear No. 30 again.

On Monday, the New York Rangers put a date on the calendar for every one of their fans.

The Rangers announced the organization is retiring Henrik Lundqvists’s No. 30 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022 when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

Jan. 28th. The loudest we'll ever be, guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/XGq44aodn7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 27, 2021

Lundqvist’s number heading to the rafters of Madison Square Garden is the first step of his post-career accolades. The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto will undoubtedly be next.

During his stellar career, Lundqvist appeared in 882 games — all in a Rangers’ sweater. Thought he signed with the Washington Capitals before the 2021 season, he wasn’t able to play because of a heart condition that required surgery.

Lundqvist is the Rangers’ franchise regular-season leader in games (882), wins (459), saves (23,509) and save percentage (.918).